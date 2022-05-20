Chairman Wontumi lied against me – Kwabena Agyapong responds to bribery allegations

In an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Mr. Agyapong said the allegations were just propaganda against him just to tarnish his image.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the gift from the brother of then President John Dramani Mahama was to cause Kwabena Agyapong to work against his own party.

“Kwabena Agyapong, when he was General Secretary, stooped so low by collecting a plush car from Ibrahim Mahama with the motive of working against the NPP so that the NDC would win the 2016 elections on a silver platter,” Wontumi reportedly said on October 28, 2016.

Kwabena Agyapong said the allegations formed part of a grand scheme to get him out of office.

He tagged the allegation as nothing but ‘fabricated from the pit of hell’.

ece-auto-gen

“I heard that a car I was using was given to me by Ibrahim Mahama. They even said my wife was given a scholarship to study abroad but my wife went to do her PHD in 2012 when Mills was the President. They were propaganda against me,” he said.

Kwabena Agyapong, in 2015, was relieved of his position by the party after being found guilty of violating some provisions in the party’s constitution.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”