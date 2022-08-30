Changemakers celebrated at Humanitarian Awards Global 2022

The special guest of honor, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary and former Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, delivered a great keynote address on the need for humanitarian works to support the less privileged and make this nation a better place.

"It is an honour to welcome you to this year's Humanitarian Awards Global Engagement Sessions, a truly unique platform that gathers humanitarians, Changemakers, and conventions of personalities together to shape the future of humanitarian action."

The awards ceremony aims at identifying, recognizing, and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature, and society globally.

This year's award has gathered people from twenty(20) different countries across the globe impacting the world to be celebrated in grand style.

"As we have all witnessed, the world is still going through global challenges which, has been the biggest challenge to humanitarian operations around the world.

"However, the heroes of our world, here and now, are worthy of admiration and celebration because they have chosen the path to help in the most extreme circumstances — and their impact and stories show that real-life heroes exhibit an uncanny ability to persevere despite the odds, and do so with humility and dedication.

You are all heroes who are doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times to help women, men, and children whose lives have been upended by crises and difficulties over the past years.

"By these nominations, we do not seek to pay you back for your benevolence, but instead, to appreciate your efforts, hoping you get encouraged to do more for humanity and to serve as an inspiration to many others.

"This is a campaign that celebrates change-makers— a 'thank you' to everyone here and out there who has committed their lives to help others.

The world-class setup and jaw-dropping performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians and talents made the event memorable.