CLOGSAG declares nationwide strike from July 3

Addressing the media, CLOGSAG’s Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, urged all members to adhere to the strike directive until their demands are met.

"Indicating our intentions to proceed on a nationwide strike if the new salary structure for the staff of the civil service and local government service is not implemented, we hereby declare a nationwide strike with effect from Wednesday, July 3, 2024."

"All staff of the civil service and local government service are to stay away from work until further notice. Similarly, all CLOGSAG secretarial offices must be closed. Kindly take note and comply accordingly."

CLOGSAG issued a warning for the strike as it expressed its frustration with the prolonged delay, highlighting the detrimental effects on its members' morale and financial well-being.

The association emphasised that despite numerous engagements with relevant government agencies, there has been no significant progress in addressing their concerns.

"The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning July 3, 2024, due to the government's failure to implement the agreed salary structure," the statement read.

"Our members have been patient and cooperative, but it is clear that the authorities are not prioritising our legitimate demands."

He pointed out that the government had committed to a new salary structure as part of efforts to ensure fair compensation for civil and local government staff.