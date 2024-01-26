Consider increasing retirement age to 65 - GFL to government

During an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Executive Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Abraham Koomson, revealed the rationale behind the proposal. He shared an incident where a retiree, still strong and fit, was on the verge of leaving the workforce. This realization prompted the GFL to initiate discussions with stakeholders and the government, exploring the possibility of adjusting the retirement age.

"We were in a program where somebody was going for retirement, and we realized that the person was strong and fit and could have stayed on for a while. So, we realized that why don’t we discuss and put this across for stakeholders and government and see whether some adjustment could be made so that we don’t waste these people who have institutional memories to help the growth and development of wherever they will be working," Dr. Koomson explained.

However, he acknowledged that a constitutional amendment would be necessary to implement the proposed change. Engaging the government in discussions is crucial, as any adjustment to the retirement age requires amending the constitution. Dr. Koomson emphasized that this process would take time and thorough deliberation.

"We have to engage the government and discuss the possibility. It is constitutional, so it means the constitution should be amended. It will not happen overnight, so we have to engage in discussions," he stated.

Drawing a parallel with the judiciary, Dr. Koomson highlighted that judges often work until the age of seventy, indicating that individuals without health challenges could be capable of contributing to the workforce beyond the traditional retirement age.

"Even if we go to the judicial sectors, I think they spend about seventy years or something. So if a judge could be working at the age of seventy, it means that at a certain age, if you don’t have any health challenges, the person will be okay to work," he added.

In 2019, Deputy Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mr. Kwesi Quartey, emphasized that Ghana should contemplate and reassess its retirement age, suggesting an upward adjustment from the currently stipulated 60 years.

According to Mr. Quartey, this reconsideration is crucial for the nation to harness the valuable knowledge and experience of individuals within that age bracket who remain highly productive. Mr. Quartey asserted that many individuals at the age of 60 are still active, productive, and at the zenith of their capabilities.

Several developed countries have already undergone a paradigm shift in retirement policies. By 2018, some nations had incrementally raised their minimum retirement age from 60 to 62 years.