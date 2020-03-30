He restricted movement of people in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas to control the spread of Coronavirus.

He urged residents living in the affected areas to comply with the lockdown.

All the cities and towns in the affected regions are quiet and empty of any social or economic activity.

The President's adviser on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has revealed everyone in lockdown areas in the country will be tested for Coronavirus.

He said the move is to know the number of positive cases in the country for effective treatment.

He made this known Sunday at a press conference and gave key things the government expects from Ghanaians during lockdown.

However, Ghana's Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has increased to 152.

An update by the Ghana Health Service said the 11 new cases, were recorded on Sunday, March 29, 2020.