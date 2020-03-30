He restricted movement of people in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas to control the spread of Coronavirus.
He urged residents living in the affected areas to comply with the lockdown.
All the cities and towns in the affected regions are quiet and empty of any social or economic activity.
The President's adviser on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has revealed everyone in lockdown areas in the country will be tested for Coronavirus.
He said the move is to know the number of positive cases in the country for effective treatment.
He made this known Sunday at a press conference and gave key things the government expects from Ghanaians during lockdown.
However, Ghana's Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has increased to 152.
An update by the Ghana Health Service said the 11 new cases, were recorded on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
- Security services will approach this lockdown with a humanitarian face. It's not a war and the Police will take the lead and Ghana Armed Forces will support.
- Report early if you have any symptoms
- All bars and nite clubs are to remain closed during the lockdow
- Don't hold back critical information.
- Every citizen must help in this fight
- Restaurants and other food deliveries are to operate online
- Non-food dealers are to stay at home
- 31 COVID patients are been treated from home in isolation from their families
- Hospitals are to give priority to COVID 19 issues
- Exempted institutions like manufacturing companies and even that only critical workers. Have your IDs on you always. Staff buses must be used by exempted institutions. These buses must have special stickers provided by the security services
- Restrictions are for Accra-Kumasi. Kasoa areas for now and no travels from or to the restricted areas during the lockdown
- 2000 Security personnel to be deployed during the lockdown
- The local area waakye seller will be still allowed to sell
- Markets will remain opened. Do essential purchases in your local areas
- Government workers to work remotely from home
- Only critical cases will be attended to in the courts
- Media is exempted from the lockdown but must carry a staff ID card at all times and must be in branded vehicles or apparel
- There will be a naval contingent at sea
- Air force personnel will airlift essential medical supplies
- Financial institutions must rationalize their operations and minimize workers coming to work
- Ports remain open for public business but only critical workers. Staff IDs must be on you always
- Those using public toilets must prove enough that... that's where they are going and nowhere else
- GPRTU...to ensure social distancing in vehicles by reducing the numbers per car
- Private security services are exempted from the lockdown but must be in Uniform and have ID cards always
- All category of health workers are exempted from the lockdown
- All other operations are in force by the Security services eg. Operation calm life (Night patrols to combat armed robbery)
- Security personnel will be professional in their duties and citizens must comply to security directives
- All borders still remain closed
- National COVID 19 Trust fund inaugurated chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo. Individuals are to freely donate to the fund. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have donated their 3 month's salaries respectively into the fund already to help our the most vulnerable in these times. Guinness Ghana has made available 1500 cases of MG PET to all frontline workers fighting COVID 19
- Citizens must provide the necessary information to help fight the spread of the virus and stay home