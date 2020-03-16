According to the Ghana Health Service, the contacts are from the four cases that were confirmed yesterday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Badu Sarkodie, said all those traced had been advised to do self-quarantine.

He explained that the number traced were in relation to the first four confirmed cases, explaining that processes were ongoing to identify all persons who might have come into contact with the confirmed cases.

He said in relation to the first two cases, involving a Ghanaian and a Norwegian, 32 and 107 contacts had been traced respectively.

Dr Sarkodie said with the third and fourth cases, involving a student and a Ghanaian who travelled to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, a total of 12 and 30 contacts had been traced respectively.

He explained that although Ghana had opted for self-quarantine instead of compulsory state quarantine, the Ghana Health Service with its allied agencies would keep a close eye on those who had been traced.