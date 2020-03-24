This comes after two Ghanaian citizens filed a motion for an interlocutory injunction to be placed on the NIA's ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise.

According to them, the exercise goes contrary to the announcement of a ban on public gatherings by the President.

But the NIA in a defense filed in response to a suit brought against the authority said the NIA's work falls under the category of businesses that were permitted to continue to operate but with adequate precautionary measures.

"…much as the President directed that all public gatherings should be suspended, in the same speech Sunday, 15th March 2020, the President expressly preserved the continued operation of businesses and other workplaces subject to the observance of prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff.

NIA

"…the effect of the President’s directive is that manufacturing, industrial and service workplaces including the civil service and service in other organs of government, local market, supermarket, shopping mall, restaurant, security services, and other essential services continue to function, but subject to the strict practice of prescribed social distancing," it said.

It argued that their work is part of public services and as such the ban declared by the president last Sunday does not include the Ghana card registration and the plaintiffs on that basis have no case against the authority.

The authority added: "That the National Identification Authority (NIA) is a statutory authority, part of the public services of Government and performing services which were not proscribed or outlawed by the letter and spirit of the directives of the President dated Sunday, 15th March 2020."

Meanwhile, twenty-five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and this brings to fifty-two the number of cases.