This was contained in a statement released by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA).

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Ghana confirms four new cases of coronavirus

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.

The GRNMA called on the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary logistics required to prevent the spread of the virus at the isolation centres.

“In the event of unavailability of these logistics at the isolation centres, we strongly advise our nurses and midwives to protect their lives by removing themselves from that environment,” the Association added.

Read the full statement from GRNMA below: