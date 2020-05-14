It also noted that even though restaurants can resume operations, they can only offer takeout and delivery services.

The ministry’s statement contradicts an earlier one released by the Ghana Tourism Authority which said all bars, restaurants, and hotels can resume operations as long as they observe all the safety and hygiene protocols.

The GTA said all hotels can operate as normal and host their guests, subject to the specified elevated hygiene protocols and social distancing.

It also said food chains and restaurants have been permitted to operate sit-down as well as pick-up and delivery services while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

All night clubs, however, are to remain closed, the GTA noted, adding that drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols a statement from the GTA said.

Ghana Tourism Authority's statement

It added: “In all situations, hospitality facilities should observe the staff place management and workplace protocols and precautionary measures on public gatherings with the view of achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols as spelt out in the Imposition of Restrictions (Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic) Instrument, 2020 (EI64).