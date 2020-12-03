According to him, corruption has become the norm and it’s no longer news for government appointees to be involved in scandals.

He noted that despite the consistent branding of the erstwhile NDC administration as corrupt, none of his appointees were ever convicted or charged.

In what seemed to be a swipe at President Akufo-Addo’s handling of corruption, Mahama said the canker was now flying under the NPP government.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama

“When I was in office, I made it clear that any person indulged in corruption should be investigated and if they were culpable they should be dealt with. We sacked national service officers, 110 of them and we put 34 of them before court,” he told BBC Pidgin.

“We cancelled GYEEDA’s contracts, one of our MPs is in jail, we prosecuted him but this president sweeps under the carpet any corrupt allegation against his appointees. The special prosecutor said the President asked him to shelve his report on Agyapa because it indicted people close to him, so, as for now the corruption has grown wings and it's flying under this regime.”

Mahama also accused Akufo-Addo of deliberating refusing to prosecute his appointees who are involved in corruption scandals.

He said several political appointees and presidential staffers have been cited in scandals but have been given free passes.

“But if you look at this government, for the last four years, it is the President’s political appointees, presidential staffers, this galamsey issue, presidential staffers and minister were mentioned.

“Apart from that, if you look at the PDS scandal, the president’s relatives have all been mentioned; Agyapa, very damning report from the office of special prosecutor, so, now you can tell Ghanaians are too shocked with the corruption under this government to the extent that they are now numb, nothing can shock them anymore because this government has reached the ceiling of corruption.

“So, now any corruption scandal, Ghanaians just accept it and say: ‘That is how it has been and we can’t do anything about it’, but we can do something about it,” Mahama added.