He called on the electorates who have benefited from any of the policies to vote for No. 1 on the presidential and parliamentary ballot paper.

He said the programs implemented by the government have impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

Welcoming Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to a durbar of chiefs and people of Ayirebi, Oppong-Nkrumah said the NPP government led by Nana Addo has managed the Ghanaian economy so well that it has been able to afford several programs that directly impact the lives of the good people of Ghana.

"When you have an administration that as a result of its strong economic management can afford Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, uninterrupted electricity supply, improved NHIS, extensive digitization of public services, free water and electricity during covid and an effective covid response program, it is important for all who have benefited from its programs to work to retain it in power.

"The challenge ahead of us is not a challenge for NPP supporters only. All of us who have benefited directly or indirectly from any of these initiatives have an obligation to now sit up and canvass for votes for Nana Akufo-Addo and his MPs to be retained to do more for us. We will not have another opportunity to bring Ghana to this level of growth. The time to seal this is now. So I call on everyone to get involved and work hard to lock his election down one-touch for Ghana to move forward," he said.

"Now is not the time for petty internal party squabbles nor for pains about how a specific personal wish wash is not granted. Now is the time to put aside all personal interests and to work to ensure that the collective interest of the Ghanaian is protected. With 4 more for Nana we can be sure that the progress made can be protected and more gains made for more Ghanaians," he added.