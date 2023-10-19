Court dismisses Gyakye Quayson’s contempt case against K.T. Hammond

K.T Hammond as he is affectionately called was accused of making comments in a media interview that were deemed prejudicial to the criminal case against Quayson, who is facing charges of dual citizenship.

However, the court dismissed the case on Thursday, October 19, 2023, with the judge noting that enough evidence was not provided to secure a conviction.

Earlier this year, James Gyakye Quayson stated that he is not afraid to go to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the by-election in Assin North on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on residents of Assin North to reject Gyakye Quayson.

He said Quayson is likely to be implicated by the law for perjury hence voting for him will be a waste of time.

Nana Addo said the residents should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

Pulse Ghana

But Gyakye Quayson in an interview on Citi TV affirmed his belief that he will be exonerated from all accusations.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the possibility of incarceration if found guilty, he said "No, why should I? I believe in the justice system. The fundamental thing about any judicial matter is that person intended to commit that crime. Did he plan it, I have not planned anything of such."

"My strongest conviction is that this is just a matter of time. When you believe you have done the right thing, you shouldn't be afraid. I trust the court will deliver a very positive verdict. I trust my lawyers, I trust the conscience of the people," he added.

Quayson also dismissed any fear of incarceration stating that "So I don't fear going to jail at all."