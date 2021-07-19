RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: 4 more dies as active cases hit 2601

Authors:

Evans Annang

Four more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, new data from the Ghana Health Service reveals.

Coronavirus recoveries in Ghana rise to 229, one more person dies
Coronavirus recoveries in Ghana rise to 229, one more person dies

These new deaths takes Ghana’s total fatality rate since the pandemic started last year to 810.

Recommended articles

The active cases have also shot up to 2,601 with 95,024 recoveries.

Recently, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has warned of a potential third wave in the country.

According to them, the cases are rising while ICUs at hospitals are getting full by the day.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

Below are the number of cases recorded so far in Ghana.

  • Greater Accra Region – 53,942
  • Ashanti Region – 16,805
  • Western Region – 5,968
  • Eastern Region – 4,519
  • Central Region – 3,552
  • Volta Region – 2,650
  • Northern Region – 1,661
  • Bono Region – 1,468
  • Bono East Region – 1,463
  • Upper East Region – 1,320
  • Western North Region – 923
  • Ahafo Region – 844
  • Upper West Region – 500
  • Oti Region – 466
  • North East Region – 231
  • Savannah Region – 132

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

NDC Gov’t will not ask for certificates before giving you jobs – Akamba

NDC Gov’t will not ask for your certificates before giving jobs – Akamba