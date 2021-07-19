These new deaths takes Ghana’s total fatality rate since the pandemic started last year to 810.
Four more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, new data from the Ghana Health Service reveals.
The active cases have also shot up to 2,601 with 95,024 recoveries.
Recently, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has warned of a potential third wave in the country.
According to them, the cases are rising while ICUs at hospitals are getting full by the day.
Below are the number of cases recorded so far in Ghana.
