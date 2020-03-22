Confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 300,000 globally over the weekend, infections and fatalities are soaring across Europe. In Africa, lockdowns have began as cases rise above 1,000.
In Ghana, 21 cases of the contagion has been recorded and one person, a Lebanese, dying.
Below are 7 key things the president said in his address to the nation
- Ghana has recorded 18 cases (now 21 cases) and one death
- 18 patients doing well. Eight of the patients in isolation at their homes.
- 50,000 COVID-19 test kits procured
- Closure of Ghana's land, sea and air borders to human traffic being Sunday midnight
- Contracting tracing of all persons who came into contact with infected people as well as testing them for the virus.
- Mobilizing retired health workers to help in the fight against COVID-19
- Seeking the face of God by declaring Wednesday March 25 as national fasting and prayer day.