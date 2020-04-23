She replied to the Adom FM presenter after she [Ursula Owusu] had been accused of spending huge sums of cedis on musicians who performed at the virtual concert to launch the App.

Captain Smart invoked curses on any persons who intended to capitalize on the novel Coronavirus to enrich themselves.

"Today, I want to tell you something. I've been asked to hold my bomb on this issue, but there's only one thing I want to tell you. Never try to enrich yourselves with the coronavirus pandemic. Why is the minister lying to Ghanaians and the artistes also denying receiving the money? God will punish you, and your punishment won't be mild, you'll suffer extremely," he fumed.

However, Ursula Owusu in reaction to the presenter stated that the government did not pay a pesewa to anyone over the COVID-19 Tracker App.

She said the radio presenter and the family will suffer.

In a Facebook post, she said: "I don’t know what he ate, drank or smoked but I have not received any money from anyone for this or been given any invoice to pay. There is no nokofio on my watch. Chew on it".

Captain Smart

She wrote: "Someone should please tell Captain Smart that I return his curses on me to sender. He and his family will suffer, not me. I don’t lie and for those who find it hard to believe or are hard of hearing, let me repeat it again.

GOVERNMENT OF GHANA DID NOT PAY A PESEWA TO ANYONE FOR EITHER THE COVID 19 TRACkER APP OR THE VIRTUAL CONCERT TO LAUNCH IT.

I don’t know what he ate, drank, or smoked but I have not received any money from anyone for this or been given any invoice to pay. There is no nokofio on my watch. Chew on it.

By the way, the app has been approved for download on both the App Store and play store. Apple device users can now download it, answer the simple questions and provide their addresses and phone numbers to help the Ghana Health Service track, trace, test, and treat suspected cases of COVID 19 expeditiously with digital technology.

IT IS DIGITIME IN GHANA AND TIME FOR DIGICARE!!