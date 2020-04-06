He said, "I condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and wicked act of a trigger-happy military officer."

The MP in a statement is thus demanding an independent investigation and swift actions for those who would be found culpable.

The incident led to the death of Eric Ofotsu after he allegedly struggled with a military officer while enforcing a lockdown directive in the area.

Investigations have commenced into the case in which a soldier is said to have accidentally shot a civilian at Ashaiman in Accra on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

A statement by the Ghana Armed Forces stated that the incident occurred when a civilian resisted an arrest for breaking the lockdown directives and attempted to disarm a soldier who was arresting him.

"The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention, unfortunately, passed on. The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra. Investigations have already commenced into the incident," GAF said in a release.

Here's the full statement issued by the MP below:

KILLING OF MR. ERIC OFOTSU – ASHAIMAN MP DEMANDS JUSTICE

I have received with shock and outrage news of the cold-blooded killing of Mr. Eric Ofotsu (A.K.A. No Yawa), a constituent of mine in his mid-thirties who was allegedly shot by a military officer working to ensure compliance of the President’s COVID-19 lockdown directives.

As Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, I condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and wicked act of a trigger-happy military officer.

Information gathered from the scene which I have no basis to doubt and contrary to the claims contained in the Military’s statement suggests that the deceased did not warrant this inhumane and disproportionate use of force from a professional military officer whose training demands a far worthy example.

As much as the life of this young innocent gentleman cannot be brought back, I demand immediate effect thorough and independent investigations into circumstances leading to the death of this young man.

We are also calling for the withdrawal of the trigger-happy soldier and all his colleagues on duty at the time of the incident with immediate effect. This would be useful in managing tensions and preventing any further escalation.

I wish to commend the good people of Ashaiman for exercising great restraint in the face of needless provocation.

We in Ashaiman are disappointed in President Akufo-Addo who is Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces for his unacceptable silence on this major development when he addressed the nation on Sunday night, particularly as he sought to downplay the many incidents of human right violations and unwarranted excesses by security personnel enforcing his lockdown directives. A situation which the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice have had cause to publicly condemn.

May I add that as much as many military officers have been quite professional in enforcing the lockdown, I would want to decry the manner in which some unscrupulous few are bringing the much-respected image of the Ghana Armed Forces into utter disrepute.

I reiterate our demand for an independent investigation and swift sanctions for those who would be found culpable.

In the meantime, I urge calm and plead with the youth who are currently agitating to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of investigations.

We shall not rest or be silent until justice is secured for the family of Mr. Ofotsu and for my constituents.

May the Good Lord accept the soul of Mr. Eric Ofotsu especially on this holy Palm Sunday.

Signed,

Hon. Ernest Henry Norgbey

[MP, Ashaiman Constituency]