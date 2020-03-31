On Monday, a video footage emerged of a hooded soldier punishing a civilian for flouting the lockdown directives put in place by government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lt. Col. Appah said efforts are already underway to fish out the officer who meted out such an abuse to the resident.

He, however, pointed out that it will be difficult to find the guilty officer since he was hooded and his face didn’t show.

READ ALSO: State to 'strictly' bury victims of COVID-19 – Minister

The soldier made the civilian undertake frog jumps

Lt. Col. Appah is the Commanding Officer for the 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“I saw it [the video]. I want to believe [it is one of my men] because when I look at the background, it looks like our area… The soldier was wearing a hood and it is difficult to identify him in the video,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Incidentally, our area is a reserved place where we have our headquarters. We have about 40 to 50 soldiers there. So it is difficult to identify which soldier did that. But I’m still looking for him to find out why he did that and give appropriate sanctions.”

Last Saturday, President Akufo-Addo ordered a partial lockdown of some parts of the country for two weeks.

The lockdown affected cities like Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi, the President said.