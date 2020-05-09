Kwame Oduro was recaptured through a joint team effort of the Birim Central Municipal Health Directorate, the Oda police and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

He was found last Saturday at Apam in the Central Region where he had taken refuge.

He has since been taken to the Kasoa Treatment Centre for quarantine and medication.

The Birim Central Municipal Director of Health Services, Mr James Avoka told Daily Graphic that, Oduro was spotted at a checkpoint at Akwatia by the Denkyembuor District Taskforce on COVID-19.

Oduro’s temperature was found to be way above normal. He was then referred to the hospital where his sample was taken for a test at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. It was later confirmed that he had tested positive.

Mr Avoka added that Oduro was one of those who fled Accra to Akwatia when the President announced a partial lockdown in Accra and other parts of the country.

He added that Oduro was confined to Akwatia under police supervision, while prepared to bring him to Accra for quarantine and medical treatment.

Mr Avoka said on April 28, 2020, the policeman guarding him sought shelter at the nearby barracks when it threatened to rain, but on his return, he realised that Oduro had escaped.

He said through investigations, the police tracked him to a village near Akwatia and later Oda and Akyem Aboabo.

It was announced on radio stations in Oda that whoever was keeping the suspect should send him to the BNI Divisional Office at Oda.

But Oduro escaped to Apam when he heard the announcements.

Mr Avoka said the Oda BNI collaborated with its counterpart at Apam and that led to Oduro being recaptured at his hideout in the community last Saturday.