The FDA in a statement said, "As part of measures to combat the pandemic, the FDA organized mandatory testing for a total of 450 staff (Including the CEO and all top management) from its head office, Tema Office, KIA office and the Laboratory, out of which 39 tested positive."

It added that all 39 staff who tested positive were asked to go into self-quarantine.

"All thirty-nine (39) staff were asked to go into self-quarantine and those who were in close proximity to them were also asked to do the same and were provided with the necessary logistics to do so."

The Authority said it is running a strict shift system which has seen a reduction in its staff presence by 25 percent.

"The general public is assured that despite this unfortunate development, the FDA shall continue to effectively execute its mandate as a regulatory agency to register and enforce the importation, manufacture, distribution, and sale of safe and quality products.

"The FDA still holds fast to our motto which says that “Your wellbeing, our priority” and as such has from the very inception of this pandemic created an in-house COVID-19 committee tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the welfare of FDA staff as well as its clients nationwide, with respect to measures put in place for the prevention and protection against COVID-19," the FDA noted.

Below is the full statement: