Dalex Finance CEO kneels on live TV to beg Akufo-Addo over economic hardship (video)

In an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, November 1, Thompson begged the president profusely to use his position as the leader of the country to salvage the current economic crisis the country is faced with.

“His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa, what I can see coming is not good. If you are watching, what I can see coming is not good. I can see poverty, I can see job losses, I can see business closures, I can see the price of electricity going up,” he warned.

Thompson went further to recall how hardship and poverty ruined things and made life unbearable for Ghanaians decades ago, saying a similar situation beckons, hence the need to take an action now to avert it.

“I lived through the 70s and I saw it when my parents came back from England. My mother bought a brand-new Peugeot 403 and I can see how eventually she was not able to repair the car and she was involved in a car crash.

“She was actually coming to visit me and that was the end of it. I can remember how our carpets became threadbare and how chairs became broken and how we started wearing secondhand clothes. I have seen it.

“I am 61. I can’t do much about what is happening now but you can and I am begging you to please take decisive actions because I believe that you are capable,” he pleaded to wrap up an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Ghana is currently unable to pay its internal and external debts and is struggling to meet other financial obligations.

Several international rating agencies have downgraded the economy, reducing investor confidence and leaving it in a junk state.

The depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the United States dollar and other major trading currencies has led to prices of goods and services, including fuel and transport fares skyrocketing incessantly, making survival difficult for Ghanaians.

Currently, the government is banking its hopes on ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help to save the sinking economy with among other things, a $3 billion bailout fund.

On Sunday, October 30, President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation and outlined measures his government intends to implement to rescue the economy. But Ghanaians and many analysts say the measures are not convincing.