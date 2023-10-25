ADVERTISEMENT
Health Service Reassures: No disease outbreak in communities affected by dam spillage

Evans Effah

In the wake of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has provided reassurance that no outbreak of disease has occurred in the affected communities.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) boss commended the effectiveness of the health protocols implemented to manage the health situation within these communities.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye expressed his satisfaction with the two-week period following the disaster, emphasizing the absence of disease outbreaks. He noted that such outbreaks often afflict various regions globally under similar circumstances.

In an interview with Citi FM during his visit to the impacted areas, he stated, "We have simply come to support the districts in continuing the work they are doing."

Additionally, the GHS has taken proactive measures to address the needs of the affected communities. Relief items have been distributed, and a team of mental health experts and psychologists has been deployed to assess the situation and determine necessary actions. Dr. Kuma-Aboagye recognized the long-term need for psycho-social support for those displaced by the spillage. He also highlighted the 271 health workers within the affected community, whose well-being is a top priority.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further clarified that any presence of disease in the affected areas was pre-existing and not a direct consequence of the floods.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has played a pivotal role in extending support to the victims of the dam spillage since it began approximately two weeks ago.

Their efforts include supplying relief items and offering assistance to the affected individuals and communities.

