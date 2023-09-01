Dampare has stopped everyone from speaking - COP Alex Mensah

He said "As I have said earlier the current IGP is not managing the Service well because now he has shut the mouth of every police officer including the Public Affairs Director."

He also disclosed that Dampare is the worst IGP the country has ever seen.

He said Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure as IGP is the worst he has ever seen in Ghana.

COP Alex Mensah appearing before the Committee tasked to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP today, Friday, September 1, 2023, said he has told the IGP this in his in face on several occasions.

He said with him at the helm of affairs of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.

The lawyer cum Chartered Accountant said he has been lobbying to be made the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He insisted that even though he has not been successful at that, he has not given up on that desire.

