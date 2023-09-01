According to him, Dr. Dampare does not even allow the Public Affairs Directorate of the Service to discharge its duties as expected.
Dampare has stopped everyone from speaking - COP Alex Mensah
COP George Alex Mensah, the Director-General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare is not allowing police officers to express their displeasure about how he’s managing the institution.
He said "As I have said earlier the current IGP is not managing the Service well because now he has shut the mouth of every police officer including the Public Affairs Director."
He also disclosed that Dampare is the worst IGP the country has ever seen.
He said Dr. George Akuffo Dampare’s tenure as IGP is the worst he has ever seen in Ghana.
COP Alex Mensah appearing before the Committee tasked to investigate an alleged plot to remove the IGP today, Friday, September 1, 2023, said he has told the IGP this in his in face on several occasions.
He said with him at the helm of affairs of the police administration, the Service is headed in the wrong direction.
The lawyer cum Chartered Accountant said he has been lobbying to be made the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He insisted that even though he has not been successful at that, he has not given up on that desire.
The Police chief also confirmed to the committee that he’s a sympathiser of the NPP.
