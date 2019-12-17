The man popularly known as Honourable Aponkye suffered a disastrous loss in Tuesday's assembly elections.

Hon Aponkye became an internet sensation after making some lofty campaign promises in the build up to the elections.

He is on record to have said that all residents in his assembly will be entitled to free breakfast every day should he win.

He added that it is the fundamental human right of the people enshrined in the constitution to be given breakfast every morning.

Hon. Aponkye also promised to provide every household in his assembly with a biogas toilet.

However, he secured just 9% of the total votes cast following the declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission.

Here's how some Ghanaians reacted to his loss on Twitter: