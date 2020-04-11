The community water points is to aid residents access water free under the measures announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to combat Covid-19.

In a tweet, the actor turned politician wrote: "This morning myself and the community guys started constructing water points in the neighborhood for residents( who still buy water) to have access to free water. #idey4u #AyawasoWestrising".

Since winning the parliamentary primaries of the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has embarked on a lot of community projects to endear himself to the electorates.

Yesterday, he donated food items to a woman who was allegedly denied a food package because he is not a card bearing member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dumelo water project

The woman, name withheld, was allegedly turned away from getting a pack of free food being shared to the vunerable at Shiashie because she doesn't have a party card of the New Patriotic Party.

In a report by Ghanaweb, the lady was allegedly asked to leave the food sharing premises because she doesn't belong to the NPP.