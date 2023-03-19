ECG to commence extensive disconnection exercise to retrieve Ghc5bn debt

Most of this debt resides with the SOEs and MDAs.

This exercise comes on the back of the many institutions that owe the energy company,

This will be the fate of many other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) who owe ECG huge amounts of money, forcing the power retailer to embark on the massive revenue mobilization exercise beginning on Monday 20th March 2023 to Thursday 20th April 2023.

The strategy, therefore, is to take these agencies by storm, from the 20th of March 2023, and those who refuse to settle their bill immediately will be meted the same punishment as the Ministry of Energy who had their power disconnected until they made full payment of their bills owed.

M.D., Mr. Dubik Mahama toured all the operational regions of ECG to sensitize the staff on how to go about the mobilization of the revenue, and to respect the customer at all times.

He also reminded the staff that ECG is a business and not a charity and everyone must start to behave as such. It is expected that at the end of the exercise, 100% of the debt would be recovered