ECG to disconnect power to Finance Ministry over GH¢1 million debt

Over the last ten months, the ministry has utilized electricity without settling the monthly bills, leading to an amassed debt of GH¢1,025,918.

The reported accumulated debt presents a substantial obstacle for ECG's operations, impacting its capacity to fulfill the requirements of power producers.

The disconnection of power is part of a broader trend of aggressive debt collection efforts by the ECG.

Since last year, the ECG has been rigorously pursuing outstanding payments, leading to the disconnection of several private and public organizations from the national grid.

Earlier, the Accra Academy Senior High School was plunged into darkness on Monday, February 19, 2024, due to outstanding debts owed to the ECG.

The sudden disconnection of power plunged the prominent educational institution into a state of crisis, disrupting academic and residential activities.

Teachers and students alike grappled with the challenges posed by the blackout, with no immediate resolution in sight.

However, power has finally been restored to Accra Academy SHS over approximately GH¢500,000 post-paid bills since July 2023.

