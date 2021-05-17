RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECG’s 8-day load shedding in Accra ends today - Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that the 8-day loaf shedding exercise in some parts of Accra ends today.

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and officials from GRIDCO, ECG and MiDA inspect the ongoing project for the construction of a Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Kasoa.
He said the schedule released by the Electricity Company of Ghana is being adhered to.

He made these remarks in a press conference in Accra on Sunday.

“There has been a dumsor timetable for those in Accra who are served by the Pokuase substation, and ECG published a timetable for that and it ends today. I cannot stand here and give you a yes or no answer, but we are sure that for whatever they needed to do and for whatever reason they came with the timetable, it ends today.”

The power interruptions started on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Here are the areas that will be affected by ECG’s 6 days of dumsor
Last week, the Electricity Company of Ghana rolled out an eight-day power outage schedule for some parts of the national capital to enable it undertake maintenance works on some GRIDCO facilities.

Some of the areas that were affected by the power outages include Awoshie, Nsakina, Dansoman, Ashalaja, Tuba, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Tuba, Pokuase ACP Estates.

