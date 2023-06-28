Educate your children through our progressive policies – Akufo-Addo urges Muslims

“Under two governments of the New Patriotic Party, this country has produced Muslim vice presidents. It should therefore be clear to Muslim parents that there is value in educating their children. This country will afford your children the opportunity to rise to their highest possible calling. I, therefore, encourage you to take advantage of our progressive policies in the education sector to educate your children, both male and female,” he advised.

Adding that, “Today, Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America is a Muslim woman, as is the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection. So, there is value in educating the Muslim girl as well. Indeed, I am aware that the first set of verses that were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which says, and I quote, ‘Read in the name of your Lord who created…read, and your Lord is most bountiful. He taught to man by the pen. And, He taught man what he did not know,'”.

He further urged the Muslim community to uphold values and honors that transcend from generation

“It is important that we remind ourselves about the cardinal principles that underpin both the Hajj and Eid celebrations. This is because in these principles lie values that can transform our country, and make it the beacon of hope for the African continent,” he urged.