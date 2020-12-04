He said this when he delivered his peace message at the 3rd High-Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact 2020 on Friday.

Akufo-Addo is seeking a second term in office but will face stiff competition from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

He pledged to commit to Ghana’s peace and unity, adding that the NPP looks forward to a credible election.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: Nana Addo and Mahama sign historical peace agreement

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

"We, in the NPP, want a credible election, conducted in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“We are certain we have a track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. Just as it was in 2016, we want this victory to be sweet and incontestable.”

“I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana. Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration."

Akufo-Addo and Mahama on Friday signed a peace pact to ensure peace before, during, and after the December 7 elections.

On his side, the NDC flagbearer also pledged to ensure the peace and stability of the country before and after the election.

“As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation.

“Elections are about counting heads not cutting heads. And, so, we will work toward peace,” Mahama said.

The objective of the peace pact is to get a firm commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.

In the Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) on the theme "Eradicating vigilantism: The role of political parties", the contenders need to show commitment to follow electoral rules and ensure that Ghana stays peaceful after the election.

The signing took place at the Movenpick hotel in Accra where the two main political parties were present.

Ghanaian across the country will go to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020 to elect a new President.