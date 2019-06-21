The Commission in a statement said: "In taking the above decision, the Commission has received and considered tariff proposals from stakeholders including the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Power Distribution Service Ghana Limited (PDS), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power Company Limited."

The Commission said in line with its regulatory oversight mandate, "extensive technical and financial analysis of the proposals were undertaken."

The statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori, added: "The key objective of the tariff review was to sustain the financial viability of utility service providers as well as ensure delivery of quality service to customers.

"As a major policy shift aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Ghanaian industry."

The Commission added that it has "eliminated the maximum demand charged on industrial customers (Special Load Tariff customers).

"It is expected that this policy will result in some SLT customers experiencing savings in their overall electricity bills."

"This 2019/2020 major tariff review decision is the outcome of prudent cost review and effective monitoring undertaken by the Commission," it noted.

In February 2019, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) demanded an adjustment from the current 2.5107 GP/kWh to 4.897 Gp/ kWh (exclusive of transmission losses), which is considered cost-reflective to cover Operating and Maintenance Costs, Depreciation, Finance Costs and a reasonable Return on Net Fixed Assets for 2019 while NEDCO proposed an increment from the existing 0.307555 per kWh to 0.43 in 2019.