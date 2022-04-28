Ga Traditional Council outlines 5 guidelines as ban on drumming, noise-making begins May 9

The Public Relations Officer of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh in an address to the media said the ban will be preceded by a ritual of cleansing of the sacred forest as the first activity towards the celebration of the 2022 Homowo festival.

“The Ga Traditional Council announces to the public that the 2022 Ga Homowo festival will commence with cleansing the sacred farm on the 2nd of May 2022. This will be followed by the ban on drumming and noise-making from the 9th day of May to the 9th day of June 2022. During this period, the Ga state will fast and pray for rainfall and a bumper harvest. The Ga State will also pray for the country and its citizens to continue to keep the peace, love, tranquillity, and good spirit.”

The Ga State also outlined some guidelines to be obeyed by persons who live on the land, especially churches.

Nii Lartey Anum said churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and also avoid clapping of hands and the use of musical instruments.

The rest of the guidelines include;

1. All worship centers should confine their activities to within their church premises.

2. Noise making including clapping of hands, the use of tambourine, and other musical instruments should be avoided during this period.

3. The positioning of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques is banned during this period.

4. Roadside evangelism and the use of megaphones and other loudspeakers should be totally avoided during this period.

5. Funeral rites and their related activities are also banned within this period.

Meanwhile, a task force has been put up to ensure compliance and prosecute persons who float the ban order.

Residents of Accra have also been warned to “refrain from making derogatory remarks about the rites, customs, and practices and beliefs of the Ga people.”