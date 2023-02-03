Galamsey causing water shortages in Sekondi-Takoradi — GWCL

The frustrated residents have had to sacrifice their time, comfort, and sleep to go on a hunt for water.

But the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has blamed the activities of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in the Western Region for its inability to provide potable water for residents in the metropolis.

The company in a statement explained that the challenges arise from inadequate freshwater inflows into the Pra basin which is the source of raw water for the Daboase Water Treatment Plant, the biggest Plant in the Region. The Anankware River, which supplies raw water to the Inchaban Water Treatment Plant is equally facing freshwater inflow difficulties.

It said "Compounding the current problem at Daboase are the activities of illegal miners upstream of the River Pra, causing severe siltation at the plant’s intake. The high silt deposits have drastically reduced the volume of raw water available for abstraction. The dry season currently being experienced has also exacerbated the problem of raw water unavailability."

According to GWCL, the result of these developments is that the company is not able to produce enough water for residents, thus, worsening the already bad supply situation in the metropolis.