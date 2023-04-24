Galamsey saga: Frimpong Boateng pens advice to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

But, the latter has denied all claims contained in the report by Prof, Frimpong Boateng describing them as false.

“Over the years, I had nothing but great admiration for Prof Boateng’s public-spirited works and as an inspirational citizen.

“I feel gravely offended over the false claims he has made and the hurtful conclusions he has sought to exact about me precisely because of the great esteem in which I have held him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being utterly disappointed by the claims he forgives the former minister.

Also, Mr. Kojo Oppong explained the purpose of the meeting Prof, Frimpong referenced in his report as a Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) event, in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana on financial reporting which he attended which was purely nothing close to ousting anybody from the government.

In a rebutting statement to the latter's reply, Prof. Frimpong Boateng pens advice to the honorable

“Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all, you are the same age as my 4th-born son. When I returned to Ghana from Germany to start the cardiothoracic

project you were just 6 years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My advice is, always remember that political power is both short–lived and effervescent.”

“When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such.

The former Chairman of the IMCIM also revealed the current activity of Galamsey close to the hometown of the Information Minister, urging the minister to do his work diligently.