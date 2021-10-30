RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

One killed in gas explosion at Ministries' Zenith Bank

One person was killed in a gas explosion within the premises of Zenith Bank around Ministries in Accra.

Gas explosion (File photo)

Reports on the explosion stated that the deceased and the critically injured person, both welders, were engaged to dismantle a garbage container within the premises of the Bank, but their cylinders exploded during the process.

The third victim, who's an Uber driver, got injured while driving on the nearby road during the explosion.

The remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the Police hospital, while the injured have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

