This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration between the legal community and law enforcement.
GBA applauds Dampare's Police TV initiative and enhanced relations
The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has expressed its appreciation for the recent stakeholder meeting held with the leadership of the Police Service.
Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association, expressed his satisfaction with the invitation extended to the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. He noted that this event represents the first meeting between the legal fraternity and the police leadership, and it signifies a noteworthy development in their relationship.
During the meeting at the Police headquarters, Boafo acknowledged the substantial improvements observed within the police service under Dr. Dampare's leadership. He specifically commended the Inspector-General for his efforts to enhance the image and operations of the Police Service.
"As IGP, you have lifted the image of the Police Service. This is the first time the police service is meeting with the BAR. It is illustrious to the country. We commend you also for the Police TV initiative," Boafo expressed.
The GBA President also commended the Police TV initiative, which is one of the innovative projects launched during the current police leadership.
In response, Inspector-General Dr. George Akuffo Dampare emphasized the Police's commitment to improving relations with the public and key stakeholders. He reiterated the police's readiness to collaborate with all relevant parties to enhance policing in the country.
Dr. Dampare further assured the Bar Association that the Police have implemented adequate measures to ensure a safe and incident-free Christmas season as the year comes to a close.
This stakeholder engagement is part of the Police Service's broader initiative to strengthen connections with various segments of society. Previously, the police leadership held meetings with Muslim and Christian leaders, the GPRTU (Ghana Private Road Transport Union), the TUC (Trades Union Congress), and members of the creative arts industry. These engagements aim to foster better cooperation and address the security needs of the nation.
