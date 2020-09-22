The GES said it has begun the recruitment of 16,500 new teachers who completed the colleges of education last year for basic schools and senior high schools (SHS) across the country.

The teachers, from the 46 colleges of education, completed their studies in 2019 and interested successful candidates could apply for recruitment to work where their services were needed.

Interested applicants can apply through the GES official website: www.gespromotions.gov.gh, to complete online application forms and upload all valid certificates before the close of October 30, 2020.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

According to the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, "This recruitment is strictly for applicants who completed colleges of education in 2019."

He said after the recruitment of the current batch of teachers, the next group would be those who did Education in the various universities and had also completed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) and the mandatory national service.

"They will be considered for recruitment into the GES to teach in senior high schools (SHS), while the third batch will be the non-teaching category," he said.