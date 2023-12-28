Priced at GH¢60,000 this fuel-efficient vehicle was introduced at the West African Security Social Activity (WASSA), offering convenient transportation within the barracks.
Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) unveiled a locally crafted mini Jeep, named GAMIJ (Ghana Army Mini Jeep), designed by Warrant Officer Class One Awal Mohammed.
Each military unit is set to receive one for operational tasks, marking a modification of the locally used "Aboboyaa" tricycle.
The authorities said each unit under the military command would be given one to run their errands.
The inaugural test drive featured Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, CDS, Nii Dzasetse of La, and Major General Rtd Samuel Odotei, among others.
