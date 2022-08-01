Ghana card has weeded out ghost names on gov't payroll — Bawumia

Speaking at the 2022 Civil Service Awards ceremony in Accra, Bawumia said the "yearly savings that these discoveries have made just in two institutions was GH¢441 million. Over 10 years, you're talking about over GH¢10 billion.

"You can be sure that when we go through every institution, you will see that we will be able to eliminate all ghost workers through the Ghana Card."

He stated that Banks operating in the country are also excited about the Ghana card because it has made things easier for them and their customers.

"Today, the banks are very happy with the Ghana card because it gives all the KYC a bank needs...One of the problems we have had is for people to open a bank account but today, if you have a Ghana card and a mobile phone, you don’t have to fill out any form at all.

"You can just dial a USSD code and put in your Ghana card ID and a bank account would be open for you and you can start transactions immediately," Dr. Bawumia noted.

He maintained his earlier comments that he would choose the Ghana card over 1,000 interchanges.