Ghana places 72nd and stagnates on Corruption Perceptions Index

Ghana scored 43 points and the index which looked at perceptions about corruption in 180 countries of the world, also showed that "most countries are failing to stop corruption."

According to the report released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the rankings are done by looking at the levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The country is listed as the cleanest when it comes to corruption in Denmark, with a score of 90.

Botswana is the country listed as the first in Africa with the best corruption index, and a score of 60, with Cabo Verde (60 points), and Rwanda (51 points) following in that order.

Mauritius (50 points), Namibia (49 points), and Benin (43 points) follow right after, with Ghana being the 7th on the list of African countries featured in the index.