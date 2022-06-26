Ghana police issues statement to stop intended 'night' demonstration by Arise Ghana

"A group calling itself Arise Ghana, notified the Police of its intention to hold a demonstration in Accra for two continuous days and for its members to also picket in front of the Jubilee House during the night," the statement said.

According to the Press Release, "the Police invited the organisers to a meeting to discuss the demonstration. Following a series of meetings, Arise Ghana informed the Police in a letter dated June 8, 2022, that instead of two continuous days, the demonstration will start on the first day at 3 pm and end at 10 pm and resume the next day.

"The Police, in a letter dated June 13, 2022, responded and urged that in order to adequately ensure the safety of demonstrators and other members of the public, the demonstration should not travel into the night,

According to the police, the demonstration can only happen if the time can be reconsidered. "In the interest of public order and safety, we entreated the organisers to reconsider their time frame and start the demonstration early in the day and end before night falls," the statement said.

However, "on June 22, 2022, the Police received a verbal response from the organisers to the effect that they are unable to change the time of the demonstration. Due to the lack of agreement between the Police and the organisers on time for the demonstration and location for their planned picketing, the Police have had no option but to submit the process to the court for a determination. This was duly communicated to Arise Ghana in a letter on June 22, 2022".

Ghana police issues statement to stop intended demonstration by Arise Ghana Pulse Ghana