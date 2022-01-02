Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

According to Starfm.com.gh, the family which had five children with ages ranging from one to 18 was travelling in a saloon car with registration number WR-38-14.

They were driving from the Kumasi direction to Cape Coast but upon reaching a section of the outskirt of Assin Anyinabrim, the driver lost control and collided head-on with a DAF articulator truck with registration number GN-9828-20, the news portal reports.

The truck was reportedly being driven by one Yakubu Abass, a 43-year-old man with his mate on board when the unfortunate crash occurred.

The injured were rushed to the St.Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for treatment but six of them were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

It is reported that only one of the children in the family survived but is currently battling for his life at the hospital.