Okudzeto Ablakwa releases a list of 30 impactful achievements for his constituents in 2021

The facility will “constantly store at least 5,000 pieces of furniture at all times and a Footwear Bank that makes available more than 2,000 varying sizes of footwear for kids of all ages”.

“The purpose of this initiative is to ensure the total all-year-round elimination of no furniture syndrome in public schools and ensuring not a single child in our remote villages walks to school barefooted again,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The next day, January 1, 2022, he again took to his social media pages to release a list of thirty impactful things he has achieved for his people just last year alone and expressed hope to do more this year.

Captioning the list, Ablakwa wrote: “Summary of our 2021 collective achievements in my beloved North Tongu. Keeping my word to you.”

The release of the list has triggered questions about the MP’s source of income to do all the things he has done for the people he represents.

A Facebook user, Ask Nankong Citizen Kaba, for instance, out of curiosity asked: “How did you become so rich?”, a question Mr Ablakwa thought imperative to answer, saying: “You don’t have to be rich to be an impactful leader. All you need is a good heart, ideas and fundraising skills.”

The vociferous lawmaker has since been receiving commendations from Ghanaians left, right and centre, with some people throwing a challenge to other MPs to release their lists of achievements if they have anything to show for their salaries and the controversial exgratia.