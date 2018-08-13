Ghanaian Hajj pilgrim dies in Mecca

news

A Ghanaian Muslim pilgrim embarking on this year’s Hajj has died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The deceased, identified as Imam Ibrahim Hashim Yussif, is reported to have died at the mosque after performing the Tawaf, which involves going round the Mecca seven times.

The demise of the Hajj pilgrim was confirmed by the acting Public Relations Officer of Hajj Board, Abubakar Saddiq.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Saddiq said the death came as a shock because he did not show any signs of being sick.

According to him, on no occasion did the deceased complain of any ailment, before or during the pilgrimage.

Saddiq, however, revealed that the deceased has since been buried in Macca.

This was done following consultations with family members of the deceased back in Kumbungu.

Ibrahim Hashim Yussif was an Imam from the Kumbungu constituency in the Northern region, before his demise.