The elevator facility, according to the Police, will serve the 6-storey CID building which hitherto had only stairs.

In a series of tweets by the Ghana Police Service account, the acting Inspector General of Police, COP Oppong-Boanuh was seen commissioning the project with support from the CID boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

However, some Ghanaians on social media found this commissioning bizarre as they reasoned that such a normal project didn't require such fanfare.

Some of the users also mocked the CID boss and the IGP for not putting in enough effort in finding the missing Takoradi girls and combating the ever-increasing crime rate in the country.

Below are some of the tweets of Ghanaians on the elevator commissioning.