The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”
The death toll has increased by one to 145.
The number of clinical recoveries has also gone up to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases at 3,871.
The GHS said that 25 persons are in severe conditions while 8 are in critical condition.
Meanwhile, 4 other persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.
Greater Accra is still leading the national case count with 14,923, followed by the Ashanti, Western, Central, and Eastern Regions with 5,642, 2,218, 1,140, and 1,030 cases respectively.
The rest of the regions in Ghana have not yet crossed the 500 case mark.
The region with the least number of cases is the North East Region which has 9 cases.
Find the cumulative cases per region below
Greater Accra Region – 14,923
Ashanti Region – 5,642
Western Region – 2,218
Central Region – 1,140
Eastern Region – 1,030
Volta Region – 492
Bono East Region – 294
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Western North Region – 216
Bono Region – 166
Oti Region – 143
Ahafo Region – 103
Upper West Region – 74
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9