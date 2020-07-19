The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”

The death toll has increased by one to 145.

The number of clinical recoveries has also gone up to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases at 3,871.

The GHS said that 25 persons are in severe conditions while 8 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, 4 other persons who have tested positive for the virus are on ventilators.

Greater Accra is still leading the national case count with 14,923, followed by the Ashanti, Western, Central, and Eastern Regions with 5,642, 2,218, 1,140, and 1,030 cases respectively.

The rest of the regions in Ghana have not yet crossed the 500 case mark.

The region with the least number of cases is the North East Region which has 9 cases.

Find the cumulative cases per region below

Greater Accra Region – 14,923

Ashanti Region – 5,642

Western Region – 2,218

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,030

Volta Region – 492

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono Region – 166

Oti Region – 143

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9