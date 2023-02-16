Gov't has invested $1bn into sanitation and water — Cecilia Dapaah

She made this known when the Executive Secretary of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AM­COW), Dr. Rashid Mbaziira, paid a courtesy call on her in Accra.

She said the deployment of the PPP approach led to the provision of Integrated Compost and Recycling Plants, Wastewater Treatment Plants, Condominium Sewers, Water intake, and treatment plants.

She stated that "The country is open to new proposals and inputs in tapping into Ghana's 53.2 billion Renewable Water Resources."

Earlier, Mrs. Dapaah said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa will happen by the end of his second term in office.

According to her, "The President will go for two terms and at the end of that term, Accra would have been the cleanest city and we are on course."

Nana Addo delivering his third State of the Nation Address on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019, reiterated that he will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first tenure.

He said the Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to ensure the prosecution of people who littered and those who stole waste bins.

According to him, the sanitation situation across the city had improved even though there were still challenges.