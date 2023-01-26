Govt needs to prosecute those behind the COVID-19 expenditure infractions – Domelevo

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Domelevo said the Attorney General’s Department should prosecute those behind the infractions in the report.

According to him, the norm where the infractions are merely reported in the Audit report with little to no consequence for the culprits needs to change immediately.

“Well I think a lot of things can happen, and I’m expecting them to happen. First and foremost, I expect the Auditor-General to comply with Article 187 clause 7(B) which requires him that anytime he comes across expenditures that are contrary to law he should disallow and surcharge. So I expect the Auditor General to do that.

“Two, the report goes to Parliament. And I expect that Parliament should not delay on the report, they should refer it quickly to the Public Accounts Committee, and the Public Accounts Committee should call the various audited institutions to book to ensure that the right thing is done.

Pulse Ghana

“I also think that the issues that border on criminality the Auditor General should liaise with the Office of the Special Prosecutor so that we can take those people on immediately. It beats my mind in a country whereby when we meet petty thieves, people who steal bananas, they steal goats etc we sentence them to several years and if we meet public officers who steal money belonging to all of us as a result of which our systems are not working, hospitals are not functioning, schools are not good, our roads are bad, all that we do is just to report it in the Audit report, at best, we will collect the money and they’re free.

“So I think there must be consequences and the Attorney General may also like to step in here to help prosecute some of these people if his office has the space to do this,” he said.

The Auditor-General’s report revealed some infractions in government’s expenditure for Covid-19 from March 2020 to June 2022.