ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't settles all outstanding arrears owed individual bondholders

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government has confirmed the settlement of all outstanding arrears owed to members of the individual bondholders.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

According to the Finance Ministry, all coupons and principals due up to June 19 have been paid, and instructions for the payment of coupons up until July 10, 2023, have been sent out.

Recommended articles

A statement issued on Monday, July 10, 2023, explained that the Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank all bondholders for their continuous support during this period of tight liquidity.

The government is confident that in working with all stakeholders, we shall restore macroeconomic stability, achieve inclusive economic growth, and transform the Republic.

The individual bondholders have over some months protested, calling on the government to settle arrears owed them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the government proposed a 15% coupon rate.

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta announcing the programme said Ghana is facing a very challenging economic situation amid an increasingly difficult global economic environment, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economic shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and disruptions of the global supply chains.

He said for the government to alleviate the debt burden in the most transparent, efficient, and expedited manner, treatment of domestic debt is necessary adding that the invitation does not entail any reduction in the principal amount (haircut) of the eligible bonds which involves an exchange for a new government of Ghana bonds with a 0% coupon in 2023 that steps up to 5% in 2024, and 10% from 2025 onwards.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park1

Bethel Kofi Mamphey: 29-year-old former student of Achimota School behind refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The late James Lutterodt

‘It hasn’t been easy’ – Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star speaks about how he died

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects fight in court, judge remands them

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects 'fight' in court, judge remands them

James Lutterodt

NSMQ mourns Ketasco contestant who died from poisoning