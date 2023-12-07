Gov't suspends L.I restricting the import of 'yemuadie', rice, sugar and other products

The bill, if passed, will restrict the importation of 22 products into the country.

The bill faced stiff opposition after the Minority in Parliament said the L.I the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government is desperately attempting to introduce in Parliament has very far-reaching implications for Ghanaians.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson, addressing the press, said the LI on Export and Import (Restrictions on Imposition of Selected Strategic Products) Regulations, 2023, seek to give the Trade Minister the sole prerogative and unfettered power to grant licenses to any person desirous of importing into the country on some essential items numbering twenty-two.

He indicated that such laws often breed corruption and cronyism and can easily be abused to create a monopoly for a few individuals.

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah confirmed the suspension and stated that it would allow for further engagement with stakeholders and ensure everyone is on the same page.

He said the importance of engagement with the various stakeholders will highlight the goal of local production, adding that it will also boost the goods listed for restriction.

"There is the need to get everyone rallying around it because it will ensure that the local production of these items are boosted," he said.

He noted that the idea is to ensure that the outstanding stakeholders get an opportunity to have their views expressed and considered.

The products affected by the import restriction bill are

• Rice

• Guts, bladders, stomachs, and intestines of animals

• Poultry

• Frozen cuts and offal of fowl

• Animal, vegetable, coconut, and palm oil

• Margarine

• Fruit juices

• Soft drinks

• Mineral water

• Ceramic tiles

• Corrugated paper and paper board

• Mosquito coils and insecticides

• Soaps and detergents

• Motor cars

• Iron and steel

• Diaper

• Polymers (plastic and plastic products)

• Fish

• Sugar

• Clothing and apparel

• Biscuits

• Canned tomatoes