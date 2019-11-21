He said the money, which was labelled as government communication cash, will be used to serialize the achievements of the NPP government since it took power in 2017.

“You will notice that in the coming weeks, for instance, there is Ghana at Work series that serializes achievements and challenges that have been identified with some of these flagship programs.

“So the amount that has been allocated under the government’s flagship communication is directed specifically to the dissemination of information relative to the government’s flagship programs,” Hadzide told CitiNews.

However, in a distress call, the NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George said its callous on the part of government to allocate a huge amount for such a purpose.

Pius Hardzide

He argued that this exercise could have been funded from the budget on the Ministry of Information.

He insisted the Information Ministry’s budget should cater for such communication. He said the government is using the taxpayers’ cash for its “partisan affairs.”

“Government is taking our money to sponsor its spokespersons on radio and TV and also to pay party attaches,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.